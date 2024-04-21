Joe Andruzzi Foundation Launches cancer care resource network

NORTH ATTLEBORO – The Joe Andruzzi Foundation recently launched UniCORN [Universal Oncology Resource Network], its free resource directory for cancer patients, caregivers and health care professionals.

UniCORN includes more than 100 resources ranging from copay assistance and counseling to specialized services like areola tattooing and custom wigs. The platform is meant to meet a variety of needs of the cancer community by offering customizable support based on cancer type, location, age and specific needs, according to a news release.

“Our dedication to the cancer community drives us to continually seek innovative solutions that can alleviate the burdens faced by patients and their families,” said Jen Andruzzi, CEO and president of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation. “UniCORN is not just a resource directory; it’s a commitment to offering a guiding light to those in their time of need.”

To celebrate the launch of UniCORN, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation visited Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on National Unicorn Day, which is April 9, to meet with patients and providers.

- Advertisement -

The Joe Andruzzi Foundation staff also distributed UniCORN kits to members of its health care council throughout New England. The kits include brochures and tools designed to engage social workers and patient navigators.

“We are thankful for all the efforts that partners like the Joe Andruzzi Foundation make to better the lives of patients and families undergoing cancer treatment,” said Dr. David Avigan, director of BIDMC’s Cancer Center and senior vice president of Cancer Services at Beth Israel Lahey Health.

While UniCORN represents a step in the right direction, the Joe Andruzzi Foundation acknowledges there is still a long way to go and says it is continuing to help families and cancer patients access resources.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.