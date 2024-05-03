John E. Fogarty Foundation Awards over $290,000 in Grants to Rhode Island Non-Profits Serving People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Providence, RI – May 3, 2024 – The John E. Fogarty Foundation is proud to announce the awarding of over $290,000 in grants to 47 non-profit organizations in Rhode Island, with a shared mission of improving and enhancing the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The grants provided by the Fogarty Foundation will directly benefit over 15,000 individuals with I/DD in Rhode Island, supporting a wide range of initiatives that promote independence, inclusion, and empowerment.

“The steady growth of our Grantmaking Program continues to inspire us to carry on the legacy of the late Congressman John E. Fogarty to support so many organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of people with I/DD.” said Danielle Zavada, Executive Director of the Fogarty Foundation. “These grants will support vital programs and services that empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives, achieve their goals, and be active members of their communities.

“ The programs funded during this grant cycle will support various initiatives, including vocational training, job placement, recreational, wellness, and social programs, and educational opportunities for individuals with I/DD. These programs are designed to promote inclusion, improve life skills and independence, enhance social connections, and provide access to resources and opportunities for individuals with I/DD to thrive and reach their full potential.

2024 grant recipients include: AccessPoint RI, The Arc of Blackstone Valley, The Arc of Bristol County/proAbility, The Arc Rhode Island, Arts Alive!, Audubon Society of Rhode Island, Autism Included, The Autism Project, Ballet Rhode Island, Best Buddies of Mass/Rhode Island, Bishop Hendricken Options Program, Camp JORI, Children’s Friend & Service, Common Fence Point Improvement Association, Episcopal Conference Center, Family Services of Rhode Island, The Fogarty Center, Frank Olean Center, Gateways to Change, Gnome Surf, Goodwill of SNE, The Groden Center, James D. Rielly Foundation, James L. Maher Center, LIFE Inc., Living Innovations in RI, Looking Upwards, Lucy’s Hearth, Newport County Challenger, Newport County YMCA, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Ocean Community YMCA, Outsider Collective, ReFocus Inc., Revive the Roots, RI Developmental Disabilities Council (RIDDC), RI Parent Information Network (RIPIN), RI Social Skills Academy (RISSA), Roger Williams Park Zoo, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Sargent Center, Seven Hills RI, Shri Service Corps, Special Olympics RI, Trudeau Center, and YMCA Pawtucket.

The Fogarty Foundation raises funds each year thanks to many generous donors and is looking forward to the Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational, their signature fundraising event, on June 24 at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford.

http://fogartyfoundation.org