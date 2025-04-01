Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

JOHNSTON – A Providence County Superior Court judge has dismissed the town’s eminent domain case amidst efforts to seize 31 acres of land from the current landowners in a part of an ongoing legal battle. The matter was dismissed on Monday at the request of both the town and current owners, the Santoro family, court

that the town had plans to construct a public safety municipal complex on the site that would include a new fire department headquarters, police station and municipal hall.

“Our police officers and firefighters have endured unsafe and inadequate working conditions for far too long,” Polisena said in a statement in late January, when the Town Council voted in favor of the mayor’s plan to stop the developer’s

proposed affordable housing construction.

He said firefighters don’t have a fire alarm system or female bathrooms and showers. It wasn’t clear in January whether the mayor was referring to the fire department headquarters at 1520 Atwood Ave. or one or all of the town’s three other stations. He said firefighters are also dealing with a leaking roof, flooding dispatch room and living quarters that are “dangerously exposed” to toxic fumes.

Polisena has previously vocalized issues with bringing such projects to the town, citing resource issues amongst other things.