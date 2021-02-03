Johnston to consider 3.9M square-foot retail distribution center Feb. 16

JOHNSTON – A massive retail distribution center – code-named Project Schooner – will be considered by the Johnston Planning Board in mid-February.

An application filed by the Bluewater Property Group to construct a six-story retail distribution facility with a footprint of 823,522 square-feet will require dimensional variances from the city’s zoning and master plan approval.

The project altogether will cover a total enclosed area of 3.9 million square feet, according to the Johnston Planning Board agenda. The site is at 2120 Hartford Ave. and encompasses nine lots. It is located near an existing exit on I-295.

Project attorney John J. Bolton, a partner at Providence-based Hinckley Allen, who specializes in land use, on Tuesday requested an extension on a scheduled public hearing to Feb. 16 because one of the property abutters had not been notified correctly.

His client is committed to “transparency,” he said, and anticipates a review process that will unfold over several months. “We look forward to presenting this project and the facts about this project to the Planning Board and the members of the public,” Bolton said. “We are excited about discussing this unique opportunity for the town and we look forward to setting forward the facts, including the substantial job creation and financial benefits to the town.”

He did not specify the name of the company that would occupy the retail distribution center. But he said the development team has established a dedicated hot line and email address for residents who have concerns or questions about the project, including for anyone who wants someone to visit their property.

“We look forward to using that two weeks to welcome any comments, questions, concerns of any of our future neighbors in Johnston,” he said. “We want to ensure everyone we want this to be a completely transparent process. My client demands that.”

Bolton also briefly addressed what he called anonymous fliers that are being circulated in the town about the project. They are inaccurate and contain “substantial falsehoods,” he said.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.