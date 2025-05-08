Joint venture acquires Cowesett Corners shopping center in Warwick

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

WARWICK – Dallas-based investment firm Encore Enterprises Inc. has finalized the acquisition of Cowesett Corners plaza in a recapitalization deal with the site's current owner AmCap Management Holdings LLC.

Mike Nelson, president of Encore Commercial, said the grocery-anchored retail sector “has shown remarkable resilience over the years, with strong net absorption and vacancy rates remaining consistent with or below historical submarket averages. “

The restructuring represents Encore’s fifth addition to its portfolio in partnership with AmCap, a subsidiary of Stamford, Conn.-based AmCap Management LLC, “a valued partner known for its strong track record and expertise in the grocery-anchored retail shopping center market,” he added.

Located on Quaker Lane off Route 2, current tenants of the 152,595-square-foot Cowesett Corners plaza include Stop & Shop, Petco, Five Below, and Oak Street Health. The property was most recently assessed at $17 million, according to city tax records.

AmCap purchased the property in 2017 for $36.7 million.

CEO Jake Bisenius said the transaction “strengthens our enduring partnership with Encore, built on a foundation of extensive industry knowledge, leadership experience and disciplined investment strategies.”

Founded in 1999, Encore Enterprises Inc. has completed over 150 commercial real estate transactions valued at $3.7 billion and now manages $1.8 billion in assets across 32 states.

The deal included a second shopping center in Arlington Heights, Ill.

