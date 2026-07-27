Judge allows Shekarchi’s bid for R.I. Supreme Court seat

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PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi may seek a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court without violating the state’s Code of Ethics, Superior Court Judge Richard Licht ruled on Monday. The decision comes one day before Shekarchi and four other candidates are scheduled to appear before the Judicial Nominating Commission, the nine-member panel that issues

PROVIDENCE – House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi may seek a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court without violating the state’s Code of Ethics, Superior Court Judge Richard Licht ruled on Monday. The decision comes one day before Shekarchi and four other candidates are scheduled to appear before the Judicial Nominating Commission, the nine-member panel that issues recommendations to Gov. Daniel J. McKee. Judicial nominees are subject to Senate confirmation. Shekarchi, who remains a state representative, resigned as R.I. House speaker earlier this year to pursue the vacancy on the state’s highest court. His candidacy was challenged by Roger Williams University law professor Michael Yelnosky, who argued that seeking the appointment would violate the state’s revolving-door restrictions by applying for a seat while still serving in the General Assembly. The R.I. Ethics Commission had moved forward with the complaint after rejecting Shekarchi’s motion to dismiss the case. However, Licht said in his decision that an exception in the Code of Ethics allowing public officials to seek or be elected to “any constitutional office” applies to Shekarchi’s bid for the Supreme Court. The law in question prohibits former lawmakers from taking most state positions for one year after leaving office. The separation of powers and supremacy clause doctrines “embedded in our constitution, cannot be impeded by any statute or regulation,” Licht wrote in his ruling.

Executive Director and chief prosecutor Jason Gramitt said the Ethics Commission will “carefully review the Superior Court’s decision and then, within all applicable filing periods, make a decision as to next steps.”

(UPDATE: Comment from Ethics Commission added in 11th paragraph.)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com