Judge allows Shekarchi’s bid for R.I. Supreme Court seat

Updated at 3:49 p.m.

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A SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE on Monday ruled that former House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, pictured above, may seek a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court without violating the state’s Code of Ethics. PBN FILE PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PROVIDENCE –  House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi may seek a seat on the R.I. Supreme Court without violating the state’s Code of Ethics, Superior Court Judge Richard Licht ruled on Monday. The decision comes one day before Shekarchi and four other candidates are scheduled to appear before the Judicial Nominating Commission, the nine-member panel that issues

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