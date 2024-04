Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Greg Calderiso, founder of Just Breathe, was named the first-place winner of the 2024 Rhode Island Business Competition’s Pitch Contest.

Just Breathe, which netted the top prize of $20,000 in cash plus in-kind services, is a provider of a

relaxation device that is placed into the mouth and uses light airflow to guide users through pre-programmed patterns that are calming, targeted and science-backed.

More than 25 entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas April 23 at the Venture Café to a panel of judges, including Bob Chatham, director at Slater Technology Fund; Peggy Farrell, partner at Hinckley Allen; Meaghan Krupa, partner at Hinckley Allen; Anthony Mangiarelli, partner at KLR; Aidan Petrie, founding partner of the New England Medical Innovation Center; Jennifer Rousseau, director of Strategic Initiatives at Delta Dental of Rhode Island and Annette Tonti, managing director at RIHub .

Also recognized were two finalists,

Peg Fradette of MittyPak and Lindsay Kuhn of Wingspans.

MittyPak, which netted

$2,000 cash and in kind-services, has a product

for age- and mobility-related female incontinence.

Wingspans, which netted $2,000 cash and in-kind services, is a platform

that leverages storytelling and artificial intelligence to build a new and diverse future of work.