Kelli J. Proia named executive director of Justice Bridge Legal Center at UMass Law

DARTMOUTH – Kelli J. Proia has been named the new executive director of the Justice Bridge Legal Center, The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School of Law announced Thursday.

Proia succeeds founding director Len Zandrow, who retired in October after more than a decade of service.

Proia, the university said, brings more than 30 years of legal experience to the role, including work as an intellectual property attorney and as a solo practitioner. She is also a certified life and business coach for lawyers and the founder of Lawducate, a professional development initiative aimed at helping attorneys build sustainable practices. Her teaching role at Suffolk University Law School, where she leads the course “The 21st Century Lawyer,” reflects her commitment to innovation in legal education.

“Justice Bridge represents the best of what legal education can be,” Proia said. “It’s where new lawyers gain hands-on experience while making a real difference for people who otherwise might not have access to legal help.”

Founded in 2014, Justice Bridge Legal Center operates as a nonprofit with offices in Boston and New Bedford. It provides recent law graduates with mentorship, training and infrastructure to launch practices that serve low- and moderate-income clients. The center offers affordable legal services in areas such as housing, family law, immigration and small business support.

Over the past decade, Justice Bridge has become a cornerstone of UMass Law’s mission to expand access to justice. It connects students, alumni, and community partners to deliver high-quality legal assistance to underserved populations.

“We are deeply grateful to Len for his visionary leadership,” UMass Law Dean Sam Panarella said. “We’re also thrilled to welcome Kelli. Her extensive experience, entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to bridging legal service and education make her the ideal person to lead Justice Bridge forward.”

As executive director, Proia will oversee strategic planning, cultivate partnerships with legal and community organizations and expand opportunities for UMass Law students and alumni to provide affordable legal services across Massachusetts.

“Law firm incubators are rare, and Justice Bridge is the only one of its kind in New England,” Proia said. “I envision cohorts of new attorneys progressing through our nine-month training program together – supporting one another and receiving mentorship from our extensive network of professionals.”