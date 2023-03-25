Kent earns Joint Commission Gold Seal for hip, knee replacement

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification.

The hospital underwent a “rigorous, onsite review” back in January, when a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with certification standards and conducted observations and interviews, the hospital said.

“At Kent Hospital, our primary mission is to provide quality care with compassion, with patient safety always at the forefront of everything we do,” said Paari Gopalakrishnan, president and chief operating officer of Kent Hospital. “The Joint Commission’s recognition of our continued effort to build a foundation for quality care and patient safety at Kent Hospital reminds the community that we are here to provide them with best-in-class care.”

The certification, offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, assesses an organization’s level of care throughout the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation, the intraoperative, hospitalization, or ambulatory surgical center admission, the rehabilitation activities, and the follow-up visits with the orthopedic surgeon.

- Advertisement -

“Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Deborah Ryan, interim executive vice president of the Accreditation and Certification Operations at The Joint Commission. “We commend Kent Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”

According to data from qualitycheck.org, which lists The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval’s recipients, the Miriam Hospital is the only other health care organization in Rhode Island with the certification.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.