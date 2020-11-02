Kent Hospital’s emergency department earns accreditation for senior care

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department has earned a level three, or bronze, designation from the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation program.

The voluntary program offers three levels of recognition, each of which include specific criteria and goals, for emergency departments to aspire to.

Accreditation is contingent on how many of the more than two dozen standards for geriatric care that departments meet.

In addition to meeting standards, level three facilities provide ongoing geriatric education for a wide network of physicians and are stocked with equipment and supplies for treating older patients.

“Any senior who visits Kent Hospital’s emergency department can be assured that they will have access to the medical expertise and equipment necessary to provide optimal care,” said Robert Haffey, Kent Hospital president and chief operating officer.

Dr. Laura Forman, chief of emergency medicine, and Sandra Stocks, nursing director of the emergency department at Kent, have helped lead the hospital’s focus on care for seniors.

“We see many older adults, some with multiple chronic conditions. Some, while dealing with medical issues, also struggle with social and physical challenges, making things increasingly more difficult for them,” Forman said. “I want to make sure that when an older adult comes to see us at Kent, no matter how major or minor their issue, they feel safe and welcome, knowing we are going to take care of their needs in an inclusive environment.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.