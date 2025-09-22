Kent Hospital’s Evening of Hope raises over $269K for emergency department

WARWICK – Kent County Memorial Hospital recently held its annual event, Evening of Hope, at the Dunes Club in Narragansett.

The event brought together approximately 300 attendees and raised more than $269,000 for the hospital’s emergency department improvements, including equipment upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Kent Hospital’s emergency department is the second-largest in the state, with more than 70,000 patients each year. The department earned Silver-Level 2 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians. Kent is the only hospital in Rhode Island to earn this distinction and one of less than 100 nationwide to reach this level of recognition for geriatric emergency care.

Kent’s emergency department is also ranked within the top 10% nationally for clinical excellence and patient satisfaction, according to the hospital.

The event also celebrated Edward J. Cooney Jr. as the 2025 Jonathan K. Farnum Outstanding Philanthropist Honoree and Dr. Jinen Thakkar as the 2025 Kent Hospital President’s Award for Community Care Honoree.

“Kent Hospital is much more than a workplace for our doctors, nurses and team members; it is a place where they dedicate their lives to caring for others, demonstrating this commitment every single day. It is where our family, friends and neighbors receive compassionate care that promotes their health and well-being,” said Jeffrey Cabral, chief philanthropy officer for Care New England Health System, which operates Kent Hospital.

“At Kent, we see the best of humanity reflected in ourselves and each other. I am deeply grateful to everyone who attended this year’s event and to the staff and volunteers whose efforts made it such a success,” Cabral said. “Each year, I am inspired by the incredible support our community gives to Kent Hospital and the lifesaving work performed by the devoted caregivers at Kent.”

Supporters of the event included:

$10,000 Guardian Sponsors: James and Deborah Fanale; Shields Health Solutions; Kent Hospital Medical Staff; Ken Jones CONSTRUCTION Inc.; Kent Quality Oversight Trustees; Ken MacNaught, chair; Jim Hopkins; Joe McGair; Tom Celona; Donna Jean Rainville; Kathy Wright; Joke Alesh; and Col. Steven McCartney.

$7,500 Gold Sponsors: Kent County Medical Society.

$5,000 Silver Sponsors: Alert Ambulance and Health Care; Cref; Howes Products; Joseph McGair; Navigant Credit Union; Rethink Health Care Real Estate; Technic Inc.; and Dr. Edward and Michelle Thomas.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.