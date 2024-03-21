King nominated as permanent R.I. health insurance commissioner

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE today announced his nomination of Cory King to lead the Rhode Island Office of The Health Insurance Commissioner (OHIC), the state agency dedicated to health insurance oversight. /COURTESY OFFICE OF GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE

PROVIDENCE – Cory King, currently the acting R.I. health insurance commissioner, has been nominated to have the job permanently, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. King has been the acting R.I. health insurance commissioner since December 2022. He succeeded Patrick M. Tigue, who stepped down in November 2022. King’s appointment needs to be confirmed by

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR