King nominated as permanent R.I. health insurance commissioner

PROVIDENCE – Cory King, currently the acting R.I. health insurance commissioner, has been nominated to have the job permanently, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. King has been the acting R.I. health insurance commissioner since December 2022. He succeeded Patrick M. Tigue, who stepped down in November 2022. King’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the Senate. “Cory has proven to be a dedicated, highly capable leader who is committed to fighting every day to improve our state’s health care system,” McKee said. “I’m thrilled to have Cory continue his work to ensure equitable access and comprehensive coverage for all Rhode Islanders." King has been a key figure in implementing the McKee administration's Health Spending Accountability and Transparency Program, which gives the state the ability to collect and analyze data on health care spending and quality to promote more affordable health insurance premiums for working Rhode Islanders. King also helped launch The R.I. Office of The Health Insurance Commissioner’s Data Hub, which gives the public analytic dashboards on health care spending, utilization and payment. Additionally, he led the first comprehensive review of Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services, home and community-based services, and early intervention, which resulted in recommendations by the McKee Administration to increase rates. “If confirmed by the Senate, I look forward working in collaboration with all stakeholders to improve Rhode Island’s health care system,” King said. Before becoming acting health insurance commissioner, he served as OHIC’s chief of staff from 2021 to 2022 and also director of policy from 2019 to 2021. King completed his undergraduate degree at Tulane University before earning a master's degree in public policy from Brown University in 2013.