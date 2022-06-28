KMS Solutions, LLC, Announces Executive Changes and Promotions to Support Company Growth

Alexandria VA, June 2022 – KMS Solutions, LLC, announces the following executive changes and promotions as an organizational effort to support the rapid growth of the company.

J.P. Heatherington, promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will lead the overall strategic direction of KMS business components and departments. Mr. Heatherington, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, served in the Submarine Force where he held Command both at Sea and Ashore. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Masters in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

“I am honored to lead a cadre of highly talented staff. I look forward to providing our customers the technical support necessary to ensure our war fighters are trained, equipped, and ready to carry out our nation’s strategic goals.”

– J.P. Heatherington, CEO, KMS Solutions, LLC.

Michael Ansley, Director of the Mid-Atlantic Region, will manage all KMS business operations and business development efforts in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Mr. Ansley, a retired U.S. Navy Commander, has held various technical and leadership roles in the Submarine Force as a Naval Officer, Government employee, and Government contractor. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington and a Masters in Science in Management of Information Systems from the University of Central Florida. Mr. Ansley is certified by the Defense Acquisition University for Test and Evaluation, Level III, and Program Management, Level II.

Charles McSoley, Director of the Northeast Region and Technical Director, will manage all KMS business operations in the Northeast Region and oversee all technical aspects of the company. Mr. McSoley has 39 years of experience in the Government as a Navy Civilian Program Manager/DPM of Atlantic Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) with NUWCDIVNPT and as the Flight Test Instrumentation Head of Missile Branch, Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a Master of Science degree in Electronics, as well as a Computer Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

About KMS Solutions, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information about KMS Solutions and career opportunities, please visit www.kmssol.com

