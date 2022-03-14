KMS Solutions, LLC Awarded $16.4 Million Program Management, Engineering, and Technical Support Services Contract

Middletown, RI – On February 24, 2022, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $16.4M contract to provide Engineering, Technical, Program Management, Maintenance, and Logistical Support services in support of Research, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) activities at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Detachment (NSWCCD DET) Puget Sound Facilities and on-water assets located at Naval Base Kitsap, Bangor (NBK Bangor). Support includes the maintenance and upkeep of various on-water facilities and assets used to ensure 100% operational readiness and includes planning, design, development, and setup of test-related systems/hardware and support during the conduct of RDT&E activities.

According to KMS Chief Operating Officer and Technical Director, Michael Martino, and the Designated Team Leader, Michael Ansley, the opportunity to provide hands-on, real-time support to these facilities reflects the KMS value and contribution to the immediate readiness of our Navy to meet its mission.

ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information about KMS Solutions, LLC and to download their digital brochure, please visit http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/

https://kmssol.com/