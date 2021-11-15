KMS Solutions, LLC awarded $86.1 million Support Services contract supporting Program Executive Office (PEO) Submarines “Team Submarine” In Service Programs

Middletown, RI – On September 9, 2021, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $86.1 million, five-year contract to provide Engineering Support Services to PEO Submarine (TEAM Submarine) supporting In Service Attack Submarines (PMS 392), In Service Ballistic and Guided Missile Submarines (PMS 396), Advanced Undersea Systems (PMS 394), Submarine Special Mission Systems (PMS 390) and Submarine & Deep Submergence Systems Safety Program (SEA07Q). Services under contract include program management, financial and business management, technical and engineering management, and integrated logistics support services in support of Team Submarine Program Offices.

“KMS Solutions is proud and appreciative for the opportunity to provide Team Submarine with critical services to maintain the country’s dominance in the Undersea Warfare domain. The company is committed to utilizing its experience and resources to provide high quality services and solutions to our customer at all times.”

– Michael Martino, Chief Operating Officer/Technical Director of KMS Solutions, LLC.

ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information about KMS Solutions, LLC and to download their digital brochure, please visit http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/

