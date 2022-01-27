KMS Solutions, LLC awarded a $9.5 million Cybersecurity Support Services contract for Submarine Combat Control and Weapons Control Systems Program Offices and Team Submarine

On January 10, 2022, KMS Solutions, LLC was awarded a $9.5 million contract to provide Cybersecurity Support Services to Submarine Combat Control and Weapons Control Systems Program Offices (PMS425), Team Submarine (TEAMSUB) Cybersecurity, and the COLUMBIA Class Program Office (PMS397). KMS, a growing contractor/leader in cybersecurity support to the federal government, will be providing these programs with Cybersecurity Program Management support; Cybersecurity System Engineering and Development support; and Cybersecurity Scan and Assessment Team support that require high-level skills and experience.

“KMS Solutions is dedicated and proud to provide the latest cybersecurity best practices and next-generation capabilities to the Navy,” said Michael Martino, Chief Operating Officer and Technical Director and Head of KMS Solutions, LLC, located in Middletown, RI.

ABOUT KMS SOLUTIONS, LLC

KMS Solutions, LLC is a technical management solutions company dedicated to offering high quality services for more than 15 years. KMS is a leading provider of Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA), Human Capital Management, Test and Evaluation, and Cybersecurity support services for the U.S. Navy and its Surface and Submarine Forces. KMS has built a solid reputation for integrity and sustained excellence with longstanding clients. For more information about KMS Solutions, LLC and to download their digital brochure, please visit http://kmssol.com/about-us/kms-capabilities-profile/

