KVH enters exclusive maritime agreement with Kognitive Networks

MIDDLETOWN – KVH Industries Inc. and an Illinois-based network management company will join their services as part of a multiyear maritime agreement focused on multichannel communications.

Middletown-based KVH Industries, which specializes in network management technology, will partner with Kognitive Networks to offer a software connectivity suite to yachts and other maritime vessels.

Through the partnership, technology capabilities will include real-time data metering and analysis; routing and channel controls; digital security measures; and app-based network and bandwidth management, according to the companies.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kognitive Networks to deliver robust maritime network and bandwidth management for shipboard operations, crew, owners and guests over the KVH ONE global hybrid network,” said Chad Impey, senior vice president of global sales at KVH Inudstries. “This innovative technology enables us to seamlessly integrate the communication channels found aboard commercial and leisure vessels, including 5G/LTE, VSAT, Starlink, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and more using advanced network management tools both on virtual machines on our fielded equipment, as well as within a compact below-deck appliance.”

