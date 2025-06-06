La Salle Academy president Malloy retiring; Kavanagh named interim president

PROVIDENCE – At the end of this month, Brother Dennis Malloy’s long career in parochial education, which includes leading Rhode Island’s largest Catholic school, will come to an end.
In turn, a familiar face to the school will return on an interim basis.
La Salle Academy announced Friday that Malloy, who has led the De La Salle Christian Brothers-run private school since 2019, will retire on June 30. The school also announced that Donald Kavanagh, La Salle’s former longtime principal who retired from that role back in 2022, will lead the school as its interim president starting July 1 until a successor is hired, likely by early 2026.
Malloy said in a statement that there comes a time for everyone when personal health becomes a priority and that “my time is now.”
“Retirement for me is bittersweet,” Malloy said. “I am humbled by the trust placed in me and honored to have served this fine institution and community.”
According to the De La Salle Christian Brothers’ website, Malloy was appointed as La Salle’s president in July 2019. He succeeded Brother Thomas Gerrow, who at the time had led La Salle for eight years.
[caption id="attachment_496986" align="alignleft" width="385"]
DONALD KAVANAGH, seen here leaving La Salle Academy on his final day as principal in 2022, will return to the school in July as its interim president. / COURTESY LA SALLE ACADEMY[/caption]
Along with navigating the school through the COVID-19 pandemic, Malloy has also seen La Salle have steady high school enrollment in that time. High school enrollment increased from 1,242 students last academic year to 1,288 in 2024-25, according to Providence Business News research.
Prior to arriving at La Salle, Malloy in his five-decade career in education lead the De La Salle Vocational School in Bensalem, Pa., and served as executive director of the St. Gabriel’s System, a division of Catholic social services, for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the De La Salle Christian Brothers said.
“In both living and teaching our Lasallian values, Br. Dennis gave our community a great gift, La Salle board of trustees Chairperson David Miele said in a statement. “His gentle but firm leadership was inspiring and hugely comforting to all of us. We will deeply miss his guidance, but we are forever grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.