Lapides, LaRose named to Rhode Island Foundation board

PROVIDENCE – The CEO and president of Residential Properties Ltd. and the assistant director of the Tomaquag Museum have been appointed to the Rhode Island Foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation says Sally J. Lapides, the real estate agency’s top executive, previously served on the board of the Global Alliance to Immunize Against AIDS and the foundation’s Equity Action Campaign Committee, which raised $1 million for Rhode Island’s LGBTQ+ communities. She also served on various boards for Roger Williams University, Trinity Repertory Company, The Gordon School and the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, the foundation says.

Silvermoon Mars LaRose, a citizen of the Narragansett Tribal Nation, has worked with tribal communities for more than 20 years, the foundation says, serving in the areas of health and human services, education and humanities. She also serves on the R.I. State Council on the Arts, the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, as the secretary for the Charlestown Conservation Commission and as vice chair of The Avenue Concept, which supports local public art ecosystems, the foundation says.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.