Lardaro: R.I. remains in a recession following March data

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RHODE ISLAND remains in a recession, University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro said Monday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is stuck in recession mode, University of Rhode Island economist Leonard Lardaro said Monday in his monthly Current Conditions Index report.  The index number, developed from a mix of several economic metrics stood at 42 for March, the same result seen every month since last August, except for February. CCI value

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