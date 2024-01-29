LaRock promoted as Southcoast Health’s chief physician officer

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health has promoted Dr. Dennis LaRock to executive vice president and chief physician officer.

LaRock will start in his new role March 1 and is replacing Dr. Rayford Kruger, who is retiring from the position he’s held since the beginning of 2021. The chief physician officer is the senior-most physician leader for Southcoast Health and is in charge of ensuring quality care throughout the system.

In his new role, LaRock will continue seeing patients at Southcoast Health outpatient offices in Fairhaven and Fall River, as well as perform surgical cases in Southcoast Health facilities.

“I am pleased to announce we have selected Dennis LaRock, MD, from an incredibly talented group of candidates to serve as the chief physician officer for Southcoast Health,” said David McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “With more than 25 years of experience across the organization in numerous leadership positions, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to clinical excellence and advancement. I am confident Dr. LaRock will continue to strengthen and develop our clinical services, ensuring Southcoast Health continues to deliver exceptional care to our community at the same level as larger hospitals nearby in Boston or Providence.”

LaRock first joined Southcoast Hospitals Group medical staff in 1998 and his private practice joined Southcoast Physician Group in 2012. He is board certified in adult and pediatric urology and is a diplomat of the American Board of Urology.

Most recently, LaRock served as Southcoast’s physician-in-chief of surgical services, in which he oversaw the surgical departments of Brain and Spine, Ear Nose and Throat, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Trauma, and Urology. He was appointed to the position in 2022 on top of his other roles as co-chief of urology and chief of robotic surgery, which he has held since 2005 and 2008, respectively. LaRock will keep the responsibilities of these positions for the immediate future, according to a news release.

“I am delighted to accept the executive vice president and chief physician officer position at Southcoast Health and continue working to advance the care and services we provide to our patients and community,” LaRock said. “In this role, I am honored to continue working alongside our incredible team of providers, nurses and staff to deliver exceptional care right here, close to home. I have seen our health system make tremendous progress over the last 25 years, and I am looking forward to continuing to bring new treatments, technology and services to the South Coast region.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer.