Larry Warner named president of R.I. Public Health Association

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Health Association recently announced it has named Dr. Larry Warner as its new president.

Warner, chief impact and equity officer for United Way of Rhode Island Inc., will serve a two-year term as the health association’s president. He previously served as an officer on the association’s board. Warner is also chair of the Governor’s Council on Behavioral Health and has experience as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in Providence.

“Rhode Island may be small, but we are mighty in the work we’re doing. Initiatives like Health Equity Zones and the work of community health workers are helping to pave the way toward healthier communities,” Warner said. “I believe there is tremendous opportunity in front of us. I look forward to working with our board members and community stakeholders to chart the next chapter of RIPHA’s work and the impact it has on the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Warner joined United Way in 2019. In his leadership role, he led the organization’s efforts to make Rhode Island more inclusive. Warner is also responsible for managing millions of dollars in grantmaking and community strategies. Along with his leadership roles, Warner is an adjunct professor at the Brown University School of Public Health.

- Advertisement -

The health association is a nonprofit established in 1996 focused on improving public health through advancing equity, education and policy. The organization brings together public health professionals in a multidisciplinary environment for study, collaboration and activities. The health association is the local affiliate of the American Public Health Association.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.