Larson to step down as dean of Brown School of Engineering in June

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Sept. 16 that Lawrence E. Larson, who served as the university’s first School of Engineering dean for the last decade, will step down from his post June 30, 2022.

Larson said in a statement that he will take a sabbatical after leaving his role as dean and will return to teaching and research at Brown as a faculty member.

“I look ahead to amazing areas for our research to have a growing impact in the world – mitigating climate change and moving to a post-carbon economy, improving global health, creating equitable economic growth,” Larson said. “These are all challenges where engineering and scientific innovation play a key part in the solution. Brown’s collaborative atmosphere provides a unique opportunity for us to team with other parts of campus to achieve this impact.”

Brown said that during Larson’s tenure, which began in 2011, Larson helped raise more than $150 million for various projects done at the School of Engineering. Among those projects was the 90,000-square-foot Engineering Research Center offering teaching and research space, which opened in 2017. The university said Larson was vital in the center’s design and construction.

Larson, Brown said, also helped establish a School of Engineering Student Advisory Council to encourage greater community engagement and increased funding for co-curricular groups such as the National Society of Black Engineers, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, Society of Women Engineers, Brown Space Engineering and others.

Brown Provost Richard M. Locke will lead a national search for Larson’s successor, Brown said.

