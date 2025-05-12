Latest state revenue projections improve over November 2024 estimates

By
-
STATE REVENUE NUMBERS for the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years were revised upward by $80 million over November estimates during the biannual revenue conference held May 9./ PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s revenue projections have been adjusted upward over previous estimates by nearly $80 million for the current and next fiscal years, according to the latest numbers adopted at the May 9 Revenue Estimating Conference. The new numbers show a modest increase from the November 2024 forecasts that assumed a projected fiscal 2026

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business

In the fast-paced world of hospitality, where operations run 24 hours a day, 365 days…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display