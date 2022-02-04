Law firm gives clients ability to view documents, track cases

By
-
SELF-STARTER: After working for a local law firm, Marc Lewin launched his own practice, Lucidate, in Providence in March. The firm specializes in business and tax law. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SELF-STARTER: After working for a local law firm, Marc Lewin launched his own practice, Lucidate, in Providence in March. The firm specializes in business and tax law. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Marc Lewin worked for an accounting firm and a local law firm before deciding it was time to hang his own shingle. “I didn’t want to wait for my ship to come in, so I swam out to it,” he said. Lewin, who always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps as a business owner,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR