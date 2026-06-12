Lawmakers close out session approving numerous new laws

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THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY officially recessed early Friday. Pictured is Senate President Valerie J. Lawson on the Senate floor. PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly officially recessed late Thursday but not before putting a number of new laws on the books. The slew of approvals marked the marathon floor sessions in the House and Senate that wrapped up just before midnight. Among the new laws was legislation amending the statute of limitations for claims of

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