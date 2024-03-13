Lawmakers propose legislation to protect image likeness rights for college athletes

PROVIDENCE – A pair of state lawmakers introduced legislation in the R.I. General Assembly that would allow collegiate athletes to personally profit from the use of their name, image and likeness as students.

Furthermore, the proposed legislation, introduced by Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, and Sen. Matthew L. LaMountain, D-Warwick, would prevent colleges and universities, as well as the NCAA, from limiting student-athletes’ rights to compensation from their image and likeness.

Solomon told Providence Business News he first introduced the bill because the NCAA wasn’t “moving fast enough” on creating formal guidelines to allow for college athletes to profit off of their likeness. He also said several other states, including California, passed legislation ensuring that student-athletes earn compensation from NIL opportunities.

“I introduced this to help us move in the right direction,” Solomon said, “and to make sure [colleges and the NCAA] continue to do the right thing.”

Providence College, the University of Rhode Island and Bryant University all have active NIL collectives, which are booster groups that have clear permission from the academic institution to broker deals with student-athletes. The current rules state that student-athletes are not allowed to use school trademarks in their endorsements unless they work through the noted collectives.

Both LaMountain and Solomon said they have not heard of any specific concerns about local college athletes being limited in seeking NIL opportunities. Both LaMountain and Solomon said this legislation will offer an added layer of protection for student-athletes so they can be compensated for their image and likeness.

Solomon said the R.I. House of Representatives passed this legislation the last couple of years but didn’t get support from the R.I. Senate. Now, with LaMountain sponsoring a complement bill in the Senate, Solomon is “very confident” his legislation will make its way through the General Assembly.

“I’m excited to see what feedback we get at a committee hearing, and hopefully we do get a hearing and hear what people have to say, good and bad,” LaMountain said, “and how we can best move forward … in the best interests of everybody, including student-athletes.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.