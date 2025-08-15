Lawyers try to adapt as pro bono needs rise

By
-
FREE TO ASSIST: A mix of attorneys and law students staff the eviction help desk at District Court in the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence. Such pro bono work has declined in some areas since January. In the photo are, from left, Brian Furgal of Rhode Island Legal Services; Roger Williams University law student Michael Dabramo; Suzanne Harrington-Steppen, clinical professor of law and associate director of pro bono programs at RWU Law; and law student Megan Graham.  COURTESY ELIZA VORENBERG
FREE TO ASSIST: A mix of attorneys and law students staff the eviction help desk at District Court in the Garrahy Judicial Complex in Providence. Such pro bono work has declined in some areas since January. In the photo are, from left, Brian Furgal of Rhode Island Legal Services; Roger Williams University law student Michael Dabramo; Suzanne Harrington-Steppen, clinical professor of law and associate director of pro bono programs at RWU Law; and law student Megan Graham.  COURTESY ELIZA VORENBERG

As Trump administration policies target areas such as immigration, LGBTQ issues and voting rights, the demand for pro bono services among vulnerable organizations and individuals is spiking. But some of the country’s largest law firms, fearing retaliation, are distancing themselves from this work. With an ecosystem largely comprised of small to midsize practices, Rhode Island

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display