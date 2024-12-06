Layton named next publisher of PBN

PROVIDENCE – Providence Business News on Friday announced that Sales Manager John Layton will serve as its next publisher, replacing the retiring Annemarie Brisson. Brisson will continue as the publisher, working part time, until the end of January. Layton will begin full time in his new role on Feb. 1. Layton joined PBN as the sales manager in June. He previously worked for 26 years in sales leadership roles for several local media publications, beginning in 1998 as an advertising manager for the Edward A. Sherman Publishing Co., the former owner of The Newport Daily News. He joined The Westerly Sun in 2006 as advertising director and later served as regional revenue director for the Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers Inc., which owns The Westerly Sun and nine other local publications. “I've enjoyed working with the PBN advertising and events team since June and am excited to be named publisher,” Layton said. “I look forward to helping PBN navigate the ever-changing media landscape. Our excellent reporting and schedule of events both educate and connect business leaders in the area. We take this mission seriously and I look forward to a successful 2025 and beyond.” Brisson announced in September that she would be retiring, after nine years with PBN. She began as director of sales and marketing and was later promoted to associate publisher before being named publisher. She replaced Roger Bergenheim, who co-founded PBN with his father, the late Robert C. Bergenheim, in 1986. Roger Bergenheim retired in December 2023 after PBN was acquired by Iowa-based Woodward Communications Inc., an employee-owned company. Brisson said Layton is “well-suited to lead PBN forward and build on the success of the last 38 years. I have great confidence in John. His experience in the Rhode Island market is a great asset to the team. I wish him and all at PBN, as well as WCI, the best going forward." WCI CEO and President Tom Woodward said, "We are excited that John will be PBN's publisher. Since 1998 he's been actively engaged in the Rhode Island community and the local community media industry. His experiences, knowledge and relationships will help him lead the PBN team to ensure it continues to provide quality local information and services to support and grow the business community." Layton is the immediate past chairman of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. He also served as treasurer of the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, in Mystic, Conn., from 2008 to 2014. He's also involved with the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts, serving as a committee chair.