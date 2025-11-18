League of Rhode Island Businesses builds PAC network to push pro-business agenda

WARWICK – A network of political action committees and a nonprofit are aiming to force change in Rhode Island’s political landscape by supporting conservative, pro-business House and Senate candidates.
The League of Rhode Island Businesses’ stated goals include lowering taxes, reducing government spending and making the state more business friendly. “Rhode Island is one of the most unfriendly business states,” co-founder David Levesque said. “We drive people out.”
Increased taxation means a greater burden on businesses, who will then take their operations elsewhere, Levesque said. “Without businesses, everything shuts down,” he said.
Initially created as a single PAC in 2021 to advocate business deregulation, the group changed its approach earlier this year in response to the passage of a gun control bill sponsored by Rep. Jason Knight, D-Barrington.
After the bill, which Levesque and his group had opposed, was signed into law this past summer
, he said the group realized real change required influence over legislative seats. “The only way we’re going to make change is focusing on state House and Senate races, and not just one PAC is going to do it,” he said.
A single PAC is limited to a total annual of $25,000 and $2,000 annually to a single candidate. To circumvent this, the League established a network of 40 PACs, one for each of the 39 cities and towns in the state, plus the original PAC, which means a great deal more money can be raised for candidates.
With all 40 PACs aligned on a single goal, the League can now direct up to $1 million annually. “We have real power to put real finances behind real serious candidates,” Levesque said.
Since February, the League has raised about $60,000 and endorsed three major candidates it believes can win their races. “One problem people who want to jump into office face is raising funds – it’s difficult,” Levesque said. The approach has led to a $10,000 contribution to Rhode Island attorney Leah J. Boisclair, a Democrat running for the District 36 House seat held by fellow Democrat Rep. Tina Spears, who represents Charlestown, South Kingstown, New Shoreham and Westerly.
Levesque repeatedly circled back to the importance of the state and federal constitutions and business-friendly policies and candidates, regardless of political affiliation. “That’s our bible. In our group we never talk about party,” he said.
Beyond financial backing, the League offers strategic support, including campaign planning, team formation, messaging development and election strategy. It also runs a nonprofit arm. “PACs can only take personal donations; a nonprofit can take business money,” he said. “It allows us to build an organization in addition to supporting goodwill throughout the community.”
Levesque would not disclose any business donors to the League nonprofit.
Deregulation remains the watchword. “The billionaires and the millionaires don’t want to live here,” Levesque said.
(SUBS 8th paragraph with detail on House race; MINOR edits.)