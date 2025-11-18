League of Rhode Island Businesses builds PAC network to push pro-business agenda

Updated at 4:06 p.m.

By
-
THE LEAGUE OF RHODE ISLAND BUSINESSES is working to shift senate and house members in a more conservative, pro-business direction. PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

WARWICK – A network of political action committees and a nonprofit are aiming to force change in Rhode Island’s political landscape by supporting conservative, pro-business House and Senate candidates. The League of Rhode Island Businesses’ stated goals include lowering taxes, reducing government spending and making the state more business friendly. “Rhode Island is one of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Benefits and Risks of Implementing AI in Employee Benefit Plans

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display