Leahy named chief operating officer at Bristol County Savings Bank

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank has promoted Dennis F. Leahy to chief operating officer and first executive vice president, the bank announced recently.

Leahy will be responsible for the direct oversight and management of the finance and accounting, loan and deposit operations, facilities and government banking departments, the bank said. He will also assist the CEO in the development and execution of the bank’s strategic plan.

Patrick J. Murray Jr. is expected to serve as CEO until the end of 2024 but will continue as the chairman of the board. John Silva, the bank president and chief banking officer, will take the role of CEO when Murray retires.

Bristol County Savings has four locations in Rhode Island and more than $243 million in deposits in the state as of June 30, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.

Leahy will continue to serve as the treasurer of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.

Leahy has held a number of positions at the bank, including executive vice president and chief financial officer, senior vice president of finance, vice president of finance and risk management, and vice president and controller.

Before joining the bank, he was a senior accountant with Wolf & Co. P.C. in Boston. Leahy is the chairperson of the audit committee and a member of the Finance Council for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River and immediate past president and current vice president of asset management with the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America in Cranston. He is also a member of the board of directors and chairperson of the audit committee for Sturdy Health in Attleboro, and an incorporator, board member and member of the audit committee and finance committee with the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleborough.

“For close to 30 years, Dennis has been a key contributor to the success of the bank, and I look forward to continuing our work together in his expanded role,” Silva said. “I’m confident in his ability to manage the operations of the bank, as well as to continue to provide valuable counsel as part of the senior leadership team.”

A certified public accountant, Leahy earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance with a minor in economics from Bridgewater State University and is a graduate, with honors, of the National School of Banking at Fairfield University, and the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College. Leahy lives in Attleboro.