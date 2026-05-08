Learning the ropes

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Does your company provide on-the-job training? Yes: 100% No: 0% Is on-the-job training a requirement for employment for new hires? Depends on the position: 100% Yes: 0% No: 0% No, because our company does not offer training: 0% During training, do you have a job candidate solve a simulated problem? No: 67% Yes: 33% No,

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