Negotiations ongoing on potential sale of Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals

By
-
A HEARING is scheduled Nov. 18 in Dallas, Texas over CharterCARE's legal request to close two Rhode Island hospitals, including Our Lady of Fatima Hospital pictured above, if the state does not take ownership. /PBN PHOTO/MIKE SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – CharterCARE’s legal request to close two Rhode Island hospitals if the state does not take ownership remains ongoing following Tuesday’s hearing in Dallas. Prospect Medical Holdings, the parent company of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital operator CharterCARE Health Partners, on Oct. 30 filed a motion in the U.S.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

The Benefits and Risks of Implementing AI in Employee Benefit Plans

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how technology is integrated into retirement plans and is helping…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display