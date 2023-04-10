Legislation to cap copays for diabetes supplies, equipment passes Senate

PROVIDENCE – The Senate has approved legislation that would limit insured patients’ copays for supplies and equipment used to treat diabetes.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Melissa A. Murray, D-Woonsocket, and several co-sponsors, would cap expenses at $25 for a 30-day supply. It would apply across the board, to private insurers, health maintenance organizations, nonprofit hospital service or medical service corporations and the state employee health insurance plans.

“Monitoring glucose and administering insulin are absolutely necessary for people living with diabetes,” said Murray, who also sponsored the 2021 state law that capped insulin copays at $40 a month. “While the skyrocketing cost of insulin in recent years has been an important issue that has captured national attention, that is not the only cost that burdens those with diabetes.

“Supplies like testing strips, blood sugar meters, and insulin pumps and other items that are crucial for diabetes maintenance can add up and become cost prohibitive for people who desperately need them,” Murray added. “It’s not safe for people to ration diabetes supplies simply because they can’t afford them. Insurance should be encouraging patients to manage their diabetes appropriately and safely.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, where a similar bill was introduced by Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.