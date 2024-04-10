State lawmakers form 9-member commission to study beach erosion

By
-
THE R.I. HOUSE of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday to form a panel that will study and come up with cost-effective strategies to tackle beach erosion by January. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID LEVESQUE
THE R.I. HOUSE of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday to form a panel that will study and come up with cost-effective strategies to tackle beach erosion by January. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID LEVESQUE

PROVIDENCE – A new committee is turning its attention toward the state’s beaches to find solutions for the beach erosion that has been plaguing the Rhode Island shoreline. The House passed a resolution Tuesday to form a panel that will study and recommend cost-effective strategies to tackle beach erosion by January. The nine-member commission will

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display