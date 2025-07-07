Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Valenti Subaru donate blankets to Westerly Hospital

WESTERLY – Westerly Hospital recently accepted a donation of blankets for patients at the Smilow Cancer Hospital from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Valenti Subaru.

“We know patients in our community who are fighting cancer, and we know they can always use both the comfort of a blanket and the knowledge that everyone in the community is rooting for them,” said Bruce Morrow, general manager for Valenti Subaru who helped deliver the blankets.

Carrie Kenyon, vice president of operations and site administrator at Westerly Hospital, said the blankets help patients both physically and emotionally.

“These blankets are about comfort,” Kenyon said. “For people fighting cancer, to know that others are thinking of them, it means so much. Westerly Hospital thanks Valenti Subaru for doing this year after year.”

Nick Stahl, major gifts officer for the Westerly Hospital Foundation, also expressed gratitude for the donation.

“We appreciate the support we receive throughout the year from all our donors in the community, both individuals and businesses, helping with gifts of all sizes,” he said. “The blanket donation from Valenti is always special because of the positive impact it provides directly to patients.”

