Lexus of Warwick, part of the AutoMall, is sold to McGee Automotive Family

WARWICK – Lexus of Warwick, part of the massive car dealership complex known as Inskip's Warwick AutoMall, has been acquired by Massachusetts-based dealership network McGee Automotive Family. The transaction was announced on Thursday, but the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Representatives of both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lexus of Warwick at 1095 Centerville Road, previously owned by Penske Automotive Group, is now McGee Automotive’s lone dealership in Rhode Island. Penske, then called United Auto Group, purchased Inskip Auto in 2003 and immediately planned a $25 million expansion at Route 2 and Centerville Road. A 44,000-square-foot Lexus dealership was opened in 2005. McGee Automotive, founded by Bob M. McGee in 1970, operates multiple brands across Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire and Vermont. Its closest dealership to Rhode Island is McGee Toyota of Putnam, Conn. “Lexus of Warwick already has a strong reputation,” said Robert McGee, dealer principal for McKee Automotive. “That mattered to us. As a brand, Lexus holds itself to a standard that aligns closely with how we’ve always operated, and the customers who’ve been coming here deserve that same level of commitment going forward. We’re honored to carry it.” The company said in its press release that Lexus of Warwick will continue to offer the full lineup of new and certified pre-owned Lexus vehicles alongside its factory-certified service center. “We understand how valuable being a part of this community is," McGee said. "For the people who’ve trusted this store for their sales and service needs over the years, we want them to know that trust still means something here and we’re proud to provide the very best experience possible.”