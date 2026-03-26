Lexus of Warwick, part of the AutoMall, is sold to McGee Automotive Family

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MASSACHUSETTS-BASED McGee Automotive Family has acquired Lexus of Warwick.

WARWICK – Lexus of Warwick, part of the massive car dealership complex known as Inskip’s Warwick AutoMall, has been acquired by Massachusetts-based dealership network McGee Automotive Family. The transaction was announced on Thursday, but the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Representatives of both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lexus

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