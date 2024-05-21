Life sciences distributor The Claflin Co. to lay off 30 employees

WARWICK – Life sciences distributor company The Claflin Co. will lay off 30 employees, the company recently reported to the state, or about one-fifth of its workforce. According to a May 20 Worker Adjustment And Retraining Notification, the Warwick-based business will enact the layoffs on July 15. The Claflin Co., located at 455 Warwick Industrial Dr., declined to comment on the layoffs. Prior to the impending layoffs, the company has 152 local employees, according to Providence Business News' 2024 Book of Lists, making it Rhode Island's fourth-largest biotechnology and life sciences company by number of in-state employees. Founded in 1817, The Claflin Co. is also the the state's oldest biotechnology and life science's company on the list. In 2017, the company was the third-fastest growing private company in the Ocean State, according to PBN's records. The company found its beginnings as an apothecary, and went on to become a technology-driven provider of medical instruments and supplies to a range of clients, including hospitals and other medical suppliers. In addition to operating as a distributor, the company also offers warehouse storage and 3PL services. At least some of the impacted employees are affiliated with the Rhode Island Laborers' Local Union 1322 of the Laborers' International Union of North America, AFL-CIO, the WARN notice states. Local 1322 did not immediately respond to a PBN inquiry on Tuesday. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.