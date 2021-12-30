Lifespan-CNE merger application disclosed; public comment sought

PROVIDENCE – The merger application filed by the state’s two largest hospital groups has been disclosed by the R.I. Office of the Attorney General and the R.I. Department of Health ahead of two public comment meetings scheduled for next month.

Thursday’s release of the application by Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System was required by law and was subject to a “confidentiality review” in which some business or personal information was redacted or withheld, according to a joint statement by the attorney general’s office and Department of Health.

The documents are available for review on the attorney general’s website. The application is under the heading “Recent HCA Reviews.”

Virtual meetings have been scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 3-5 p.m. on Jan. 26.

The link for the Jan. 20 meeting is https://esquiresolutions.zoom.us/j/94898924339?pwd=VFJOYndUWHlsNWJpZm9lUkNLR1ZZQT09

The link for the Jan. 26 meeting is https://esquiresolutions.zoom.us/j/93624453049?pwd=ZmJXMWtNSTlxSWVYendRdXlqbWhGZz09

Those with no internet access can join the meetings by dialing 1-669-900-6833 or 1-346-248-7799.

The public can also submit written comments by Feb. 1. Those comments can be forwarded to:

Maria R. Lenz

Assistant Attorney General

Office of the Attorney General

150 South Main Street Providence, RI 02903

marialenz@riag.ri.gov

Fernanda Lopes, MPH,

Chief, Office of Health Systems Development

Rhode Island Department of Health

Three Capitol Hill, Room 410 Providence, RI 02908

fernanda.lopes@health.ri.gov

The merger application had been deemed complete and was accepted by review on Nov. 16, and both the AG’s office and RIDOH said they are continuing the review process. By law, the deadline for a decision is 120 days from when the application was accepted. That date is March 16.