ATTLEBORO – The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has resumed service from the South Attleboro train station. On Monday, the transit authority began offering three morning and three evening outbound trips during peak times that will stop at South Attleboro, with trains stopping at the platform closest to the parking lot. “Our office is thrilled,” said Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro,

