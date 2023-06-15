Lincoln home with basketball court, theater, saltwater pool sells for $2M

LINCOLN – A custom brick-and-stone home, with a saltwater pool and a basketball court in the backyard, recently sold for $2 million in the town’s most expensive residential property sale so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 4 Pine Tree Lane home contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to Residential Properties, which cited the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service when deeming this the biggest residential property sale of any type in Lincoln in 2023.

The 5,700-square-foot home, built in 2008 on a 0.92-acre lot, is part of the Bridlewood Estates neighborhood, which contains some of the most expensive real estate in the town. That includes 15 Red Brook Crossing, which set the record for the town’s most expensive residential real estate sale in May 2022 when the mansion sold for $2.43 million.

The 4 Pine Tree Lane home with custom masonry features a circular stone paver driveway, cathedral ceilings and a total of 12 rooms throughout the four different levels of the home, including a billiard room, a home gym, a seven-seat movie theater, and private bathrooms for every bedroom.

- Advertisement -

The backyard features a large brick fireplace on a 280-square-foot stone patio with outdoor seating, a 730-square-foot in-ground saltwater pool and an 800-square-foot basketball court. The property also includes an attached 1,244-square-foot parking garage.

The home was most recently valued by Lincoln assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.54 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Tom Wegner represented the buyer in the transaction, according to the real estate firm, while the property was listed on behalf of the seller by John Krekorian, of RE/MAX Flagship Inc.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Kevin Masse and Michelle Masse, of Narragansett, and it was purchased by James Dokos and Christina Dokos.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.