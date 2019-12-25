PROVIDENCE – Lincoln School leaders and construction personnel on Dec. 5 officially broke ground on a new project to expand the Quaker school’s Little School.

According to a news release, the ceremony kicked off a $5 million Building Beginnings campaign, dedicated to the expansion and enhancement of Lincoln School’s Little and Lower schools.

The 4,700-square-foot addition to the Little School, which offers instruction to students ages 6 weeks to 3 years old, will have two classrooms, an outdoor play area for “all-weather activities” and a Reggio-Emilia Studio, which the school says will encourage learning through “creative and imaginative play.”

Brookline, Mass.-based studioMLA Architects and Deslandes Construction Inc., of Warwick, will lead the Little School expansion project, which is expected to be completed by July 2020. The next phase of the project – the Lower School expansion – is scheduled to commence in 2021.

