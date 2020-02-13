Linda R. DeMello, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

Dr. Linda R. DeMello has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. A radiology resident at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University Medical School, she completed an internship at Norwalk Hospital/Yale University in CT. She has been a featured teacher for the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University imaging conferences and worked for the Rhode Island Blood Center and Rhode Island Hospital. She holds an AS degree, Clinical Laboratory Science, from Bristol Community College, a BS degree, Biology major and Biochemistry minor, from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, and her MD from New York Medical College. Dr. DeMello’s certifications include Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Provider and Central Line Placement. She lives in Warwick, RI.
