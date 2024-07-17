Lippitt House Museum’s civics program honored by American Association for State and Local History

PROVIDENCE – Lippitt House Museum was recently honored by the American Association for State and Local History for the nonprofit’s civics program.

The museum was presented with AASLH’s 2024 Award of Excellence for the civics program, which is tailored to adult English language learners.

The nonprofit says the program helps students understand state and U.S. history while preparing them for the U.S. citizenship exams.

The program’s sessions, the museum says, cover crucial periods in Rhode Island and American history, providing students with the contextual knowledge necessary for citizenship and community integration.

“This recognition highlights the importance of using local history as a bridge to civic health, civic engagement, and community integration,” Cathy Saunders, Lippitt House Museum curator of education, said in a statement.

