Little Compton home sells for $2.51M, second-highest town sale year to date

LITTLE COMPTON – A single-family home at 38 Old Bull Lane sold for $2.51 million, marking the second-highest residential sale in the town so far in 2026, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Located in the Taylor’s Lane South neighborhood, the contemporary-style residence contains three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, with approximately 2,477 square feet of living space.

Built in 1968, the property sits on a 7.36-acre lot among meadows and ponds near the Sakonnet River.

The residence is a two-story contemporary structure with oil-fired hot water heat and no central air conditioning, according to town assessor records. Additional features include fireplaces and exterior improvements such as a shed and other site amenities.

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The home features a den and dining area with expansive southerly views across fields toward Sakonnet Harbor and a lighthouse, according to Residential Properties. An easterly-facing deck provides sunrise views and overlooks surrounding natural habitat, while the property offers direct access to nearby recreational opportunities, including kayaking and paddleboarding at Taylor’s Lane Beach, the real estate firm said.

According to the Little Compton property assessor’s database, the home was assessed in 2026 at $1.5 million, including nearly $1.2 million for the land and $341,100 for the building.

The listing agent in the transaction was Amy Chafee of Residential Properties. Mimi Whitmarsh, also of Residential Properties, represented the buyers.

According to an executrix deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Mary Louise Kennedy, as executrix of the estate of Douglas Whitmarsh, and purchased by Stephen Geremia and Carol Geremia.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.