Little Compton oceanfront home sells for $2.8 million

LITTLE COMPTON – Oceanfront property at 101 Pound Road has sold for $2.8 million, Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting Ltd. said on Thursday.

The 3,334-square-foot home, which sits on 1.2 acres, was built in 1930. It features seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath. The sale is the highest price for a residential home sold in Little Compton in 2020, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property has 458 feet of ocean frontage, according to Teri Degnan, owner of Teri Degnan Real Estate & Consulting. The home is “ready to be restored and reinvented,” Degnan’s brokerage said.

The seller was Peter Guthorn, according to property records, and the buyer was Sandra Martin. The seller was represented by Teri Degnan Real Estate and the buyer was represented by Residential Properties Ltd.

The property was last assessed at $2.1 million.