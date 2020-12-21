Local association saves Henry Barnard School from permanent closure

PROVIDENCE – Parents have collaborated to help save a century-plus-old institution on the Rhode Island College campus.

The Henry Barnard School Parents Association announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with RIC to operate the 122-year-old Henry Barnard School as an independent school. Per the agreement, the school will no longer be associated with RIC but it will operate on the college’s campus.

RIC, facing a $10 million-plus budget deficit and also had layoffs, said in August it planned to permanently close the school at the end of the academic year. RIC said at the time that the closure of the school, which operated as an elementary school, was the result of “problematic” and financial challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The school also ran a combined $4.4 million loss the last three fiscal years.

However, the association, led by president Scott Bromberg, said it has filed paperwork with the R.I. Department of Education for the school’s establishment as an independent institution. Additionally, the association created a 501c3 for the purposes of governance, as well as to accept contributions to support and create new opportunities at Henry Barnard School.

The association said it began talking with parents, alumni and teachers on ways they can save Henry Barnard School after learning of its pending closure. The association, it said, first engaged with RIC about possibly renting the school building before agreeing to take over its operations.

“This new, independent school model allows Henry Barnard’s expert teachers to continue their innovative approaches to igniting young minds,” Bromberg said in a statement Monday. “RIC has built a strong foundation on which we will continue Henry Barnard School’s reputation of academic excellence. We are inspired by the thriving young learners, and grateful for the support of the dedicated parents and the entire Henry Barnard community for coming together to achieve this goal. We look forward to this exciting next chapter.”

Applications for student consideration for the 2021-22 academic year, as well as donations from the community to support the school, are being accepted through the association’s new website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.