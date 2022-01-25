Local colleges’ online programs score high marks with U.S. News

PROVIDENCE – Both Johnson & Wales University and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s respective online programs continue to be ranked among the best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report, while the University of Rhode Island’s online programs appear for the first time this year.

The news outlet’s 2022 Best Online Programs rankings, released Tuesday, includes more than 1,700 programs from across the U.S., focusing on various bachelor’s and master’s areas of study. Among the programs the rankings noted are MBAs, non-MBA business programs, nursing, criminal justice, psychology and information technology.

Six local colleges – URI, JWU, UMass Dartmouth, Bryant University, New England Institute of Technology and Salve Regina University – appeared in U.S. News’ 2022 rankings. UMass Dartmouth was ranked No. 29 for offering the best online MBA programs for veterans – the highest ranking of any of the local colleges in any category this year.

JWU had the highest ranking among the Rhode Island-based colleges at No. 41 for best online bachelor’s programs for psychology. It was also ranked No. 47 for overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs.

Salve was ranked No. 51 in overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs. New England Tech was ranked No. 80 in overall best online bachelor’s programs, while Bryant was No. 98 in overall best online MBA programs.

URI was ranked between No. 65 and No. 85 for overall best in master’s in information technology programs; No. 103 in overall best non-MBA online master’s in business programs; and No. 221 in overall best online master’s in education programs.

The colleges who appeared in U.S. News’ rankings, their rankings and categories, are:

Bryant University

No. 98: Overall best online MBA programs

Johnson & Wales University

No. 41: Best online bachelor’s programs for psychology

No. 47: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

No. 66: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

No. 98: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

No. 116: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 122: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

No. 188: Overall best online MBA programs

New England Institute of Technology

No. 80: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

Salve Regina University

No. 51: Overall best online master’s in criminal justice programs

No. 122: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 176: Overall best online MBA programs

Unranked: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

No. 29: Best online MBA programs for veterans

No. 30: Best online bachelor’s programs for business

No. 42: Overall best online MBA programs

No. 46: Overall best in master’s in information technology programs

No. 58: Best online bachelor’s programs for veterans

No. 67: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 82: Overall best online master’s in nursing programs

No. 87: Overall best online bachelor’s programs

University of Rhode Island

No. 65-85: Overall best in master’s in information technology programs

No. 103: Overall best online master’s in business programs non-MBA

No. 221: Overall best online master’s in education programs.

