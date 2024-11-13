Local food rescue nonprofit We Share Hope rebrands to Feed RI

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local food rescue nonprofit has rebranded to a new name that its leadership feels better reflects the organization’s vision for the future. We Share Hope announced Wednesday that it will now going forward operate as Feed RI. The organization since its 2009 launch has served more than 75 nonprofit groups with

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local food rescue nonprofit has rebranded to a new name that its leadership feels better reflects the organization's vision for the future. We Share Hope announced Wednesday that it will now going forward operate as Feed RI. The organization since its 2009 launch has served more than 75 nonprofit groups with food donated by local stores, restaurants and corporate partners to help address food insecurity across Rhode Island. Rhonda Lapham, the organization’s board vice president, said Wednesday at the special event that We Share Hope transitioning to the name Feed RI reflects more its mission and impact within the community. She said food means more “than just hope,” but rather it means future job opportunities, thriving students, stronger mental health and better health outcomes for all Rhode Islanders. “Our commitment extends to beyond just feeling ‘hope.’ We’re dedicated to feeding Rhode Island so we can build a stronger state together,” Lapham said.

Feed RI Executive Director Johanna Corcoran in an email Wednesday to Providence Business News said the organization spent the last 15 years “deeply entrenched” in the state’s Easy Bay, but began to branch out to the rest of Rhode Island over the last few years. She says Feed RI will continue to expand efforts to address the gaps in food access across the state through strategic partnerships with organizations and communities.

“No community left behind, that is our promise, and our strategic direction,” Corcoran said. “Feed RI clearly communicates our focus on food, and ensuring reliable access to food for folks who need it most. In the coming months and years we want to make sure folks who need today, get food today, and Feed RI is a strong and clear message that we are here for them.”