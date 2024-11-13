Local food rescue nonprofit We Share Hope rebrands to Feed RI

By
-
JOHANNA CORCORAN, executive director of We Share Hope, announces Wednesday the organization's rebranding to Feed RI. / COURTESY FEED RI
JOHANNA CORCORAN, executive director of We Share Hope, announces Wednesday the organization's rebranding to Feed RI. / COURTESY FEED RI

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local food rescue nonprofit has rebranded to a new name that its leadership feels better reflects the organization’s vision for the future. We Share Hope announced Wednesday that it will now going forward operate as Feed RI. The organization since its 2009 launch has served more than 75 nonprofit groups with

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Financial Stability for Your Construction Business

Historically, the construction industry has not been immune to economic volatility. In recent years, COVID-19…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display