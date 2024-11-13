Local food rescue nonprofit We Share Hope rebrands to Feed RI

TOPICS
Feed RI Executive Director Johanna Corcoran in an email Wednesday to Providence Business News said the organization spent the last 15 years “deeply entrenched” in the state’s Easy Bay, but began to branch out to the rest of Rhode Island over the last few years. She says Feed RI will continue to expand efforts to address the gaps in food access across the state through strategic partnerships with organizations and communities.
“No community left behind, that is our promise, and our strategic direction,” Corcoran said. “Feed RI clearly communicates our focus on food, and ensuring reliable access to food for folks who need it most. In the coming months and years we want to make sure folks who need today, get food today, and Feed RI is a strong and clear message that we are here for them.”Feed RI Executive Director Johanna Corcoran said Feed RI’s philosophy thinks in terms of lifetimes and beyond just “providing a dinner or a lunch.” Corcoran also said the new name will make it easier for those seeking food assistance to “find us.” Feed RI also says it will hold its inaugural “Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up Thanksgiving” lunch event – the first official event under the organization’s new name – on Nov. 28 in Providence. James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.