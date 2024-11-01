Local schools receive $5M from state’s ARTS initiative

PROVIDENCE – Fifty-three local education agencies will receive $5 million in grants from the second round of funding from the state’s Art Reengages Talent in Students initiative, state elected and education officials announced Friday in a ceremony at Hope High School.
The R.I. Department of Education first launched the ARTS initiative two years ago to provide schools funding support for arts programs. In this latest round of funding, districts received more than $100,000.
RIDE says funding can be used in any art-related field. Examples of eligible expenses include musical instruments, art supplies, audio/visual or culinary equipment. Funding, RIDE says, can also be used to create murals, add art installations, support performing arts or even an artist in residence.
The districts that received the most funding, which will be distributed on a per-student basis, from the ARTS initiative are:
- Providence: $928,985
- Pawtucket: $381,404
- Cranston: $358,956
- Warwick: $280,543
- Woonsocket: $269,550
“RIDE is investing in the arts statewide because they are essential to the overall school experience and success of our students,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “Whether it be through performing, visual, or culinary arts, investments in creative disciplines empower students to use their imagination, develop their talents, and enhance their critical thinking skills. I am thrilled we are able to award a second round of grants to ensure all students have a positive and well-rounded education that sets them up for long-term success.”
